Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

