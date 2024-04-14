Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $481,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $29.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.