Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,247 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.