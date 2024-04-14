Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

