Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.69. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

