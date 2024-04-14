Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

