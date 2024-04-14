Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 31.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

