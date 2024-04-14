Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.93% of Enerplus worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enerplus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

