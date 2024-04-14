Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
