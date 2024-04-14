DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

