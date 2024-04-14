DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

AXS stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

