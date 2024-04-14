DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

