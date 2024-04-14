Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $159.90 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

