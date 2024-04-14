Clarius Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.30 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

