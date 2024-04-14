China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

