China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
