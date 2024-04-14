Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

