Cerity Partners LLC Has $292.98 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,587 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $292,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $275.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.