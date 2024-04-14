Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

