Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

