Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

