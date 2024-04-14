Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

