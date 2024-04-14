AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,962.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,988.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,744.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

