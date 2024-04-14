Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $25,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

