ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

