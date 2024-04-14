Alpha Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

