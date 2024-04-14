Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

