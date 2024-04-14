Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

