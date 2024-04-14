Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 189,561 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,561 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.52% of Hillman Solutions worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

