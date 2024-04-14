Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $29.94 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $195.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.