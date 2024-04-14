7,059 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

