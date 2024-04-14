6,037 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 167,818 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.