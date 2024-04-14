584 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,620,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.