West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

