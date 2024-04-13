Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.13 and its 200-day moving average is $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

