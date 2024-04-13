The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 761,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

