Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

