Sandy Spring Bank Buys 52 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $287.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.25. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

