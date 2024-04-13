Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

