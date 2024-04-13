Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VLO opened at $173.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

