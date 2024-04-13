Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

