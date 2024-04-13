Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

IDXX opened at $497.79 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.