Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 59,044 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $412.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.49 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.44. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

