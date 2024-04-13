Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.4 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

