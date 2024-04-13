Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.47. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.