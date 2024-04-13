Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $61,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

