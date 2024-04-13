Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

