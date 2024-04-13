Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 595 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $53.43 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

