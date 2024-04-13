Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

