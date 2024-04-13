Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UYG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

