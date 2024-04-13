Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 190 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

